PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 206,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,676,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 850,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,080,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 998,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 905,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 122,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

PBFX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. 43,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

