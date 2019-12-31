Payfair Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Payfair has a market cap of $10,525.00 and $582.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Payfair

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

