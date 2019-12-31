Paragon Price Hits $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $464,870.00 and $232.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paragon has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Paragon token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Tidex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.