Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:ROYT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

