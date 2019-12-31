OTCMKTS:DXBRF (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXBRF (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 544,832 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 228,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About OTCMKTS:DXBRF (OTCMKTS:DXBRF)

Dixie Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides marijuana infused products. The company offers cannabis products, such as elixirs, chocolates, synergies, dew drops, gummies, mints and tarts, bursts, topical products, and tablets. It also designs and distributes packaging, ingredients, and non-cannabis consumer goods, as well as consulting services for marijuana infused products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:DXBRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:DXBRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.