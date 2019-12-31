Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.26. 74,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $777.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

