Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 184,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,971. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $256,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

