Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Robert C. Koski Sells 100,000 Shares

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,796. Oragenics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

