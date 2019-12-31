Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

OSCV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.99. 8,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.