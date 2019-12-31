Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post sales of $7.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.10 million and the lowest is $7.79 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $40.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.64 million to $40.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.93 million, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $36.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Ann L. Macdougall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 and sold 27,143 shares valued at $401,016. 30.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 20,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,163. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

