Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.