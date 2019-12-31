NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.45. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

