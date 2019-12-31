Numeraire Market Capitalization Reaches $14.09 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $554,672.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.38 or 0.00087516 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

