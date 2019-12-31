Numeraire Hits Market Cap of $14.03 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and $567,030.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00088398 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00190331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.01338899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120894 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

