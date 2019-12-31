Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 226,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,684. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

