NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Up 1.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64, approximately 136,442 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,252,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

