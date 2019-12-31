NIX Price Hits $0.0428 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $7.50 and $5.60. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $53,855.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.01803189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.02840586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00575027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00620956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00062506 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00382355 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

