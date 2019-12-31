Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $95,107.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,288.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01816167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.02885394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00589326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00632353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064159 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00390193 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,074,503,349 coins and its circulating supply is 5,166,253,349 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

