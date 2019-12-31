Nike (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.87.

NKE opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $101.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,500 shares of company stock worth $19,865,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

