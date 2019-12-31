Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Trading 14.2% Higher

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.06, 272,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 123,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.