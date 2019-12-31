Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 17,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. 5,946,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $28,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,927.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.49.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

