NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.77. NewLink Genetics shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 3,165,410 shares trading hands.

NLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

