National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.38 on Friday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in National Instruments by 4.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.