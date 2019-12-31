Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Cap of $940,443.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $940,443.00 and $247,813.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,085,748 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

