Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.89

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.89 and traded as high as $35.33. Nanometrics shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 0 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NANO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 375.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 14.4% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 216,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO)

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

