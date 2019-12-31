Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.89

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.89 and traded as high as $35.33. Nanometrics shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 0 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NANO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64.
About Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO)
Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.
