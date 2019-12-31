Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 11.2%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) was down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 691,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 148,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.