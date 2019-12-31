Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $2.20. 106,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,513. Motus GI has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOTS shares. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 target price on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,014. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.