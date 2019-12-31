Monetha Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, OKEx and Kucoin. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $134,058.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.01340605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Mercatox, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

