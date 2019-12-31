MinexCoin Price Hits $0.0433 on Top Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market cap of $264,554.00 and approximately $47,485.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00190150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.01333138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120675 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,513,320 coins and its circulating supply is 6,105,598 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

