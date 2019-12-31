MicroBitcoin Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $5,297.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005733 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.