Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Up 14.0% in December

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 826,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 724,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 377,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $286.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.