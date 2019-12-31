Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

MMSI traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 741,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,807. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

