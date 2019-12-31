MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Up 8%

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35, 974,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average session volume of 315,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEIP. ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.72.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 122.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $361,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.