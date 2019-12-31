MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS MGAWY opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Rental, and Hotel Operations. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

