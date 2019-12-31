Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.45. 2,806,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,641. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

