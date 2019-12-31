Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Update

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

MXIM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.63. 919,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,279 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

