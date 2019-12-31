Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $254.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.91 million and the highest is $268.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $289.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $955.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.93 million to $972.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

MTDR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,949. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,934,000 after acquiring an additional 451,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,494,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 236.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after buying an additional 2,363,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after buying an additional 880,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.