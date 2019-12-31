Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Hits $114,045.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $114,045.00 and approximately $26,145.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01816167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

