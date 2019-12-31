Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

MANH stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 254,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,179. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.