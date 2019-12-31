LUNA (LUNA) Price Down 0.4% This Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, GOPAX and Bitrue. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $82.35 million and approximately $65.62 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.01340605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Bitrue, Upbit, Coinone, KuCoin and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

