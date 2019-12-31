Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMNX. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Luminex to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Luminex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Luminex has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminex will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $804,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,080. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 68.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

