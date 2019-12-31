Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $346,617.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $346,617.00 and $95,889.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00642097 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001167 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,175,987 coins and its circulating supply is 18,175,975 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

