Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.35

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.79. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 269,167 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.71% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

