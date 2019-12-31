Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) Short Interest Update

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.39. 30,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,981. Lianluo Smart has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

