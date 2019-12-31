Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$45.83. The company had a trading volume of 316,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,900. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$37.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.11.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.
