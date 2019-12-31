Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$45.83. The company had a trading volume of 316,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,900. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$37.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

