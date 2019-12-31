LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:LTM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,323. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

