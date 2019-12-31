Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.46

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.46 and traded as high as $160.51. Lancaster Colony shares last traded at $159.70, with a volume of 3,562 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. ValuEngine upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti set a $154.00 price objective on Lancaster Colony and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $149.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.31 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 240,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $26,490,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 136.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,374,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

