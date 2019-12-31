Lamden One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,266.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $19,266.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

