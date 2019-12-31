Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Up 14.8% in December

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.
LAMR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 206,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,974. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.95.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after buying an additional 688,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $17,064,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
