Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Up 14.8% in December

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

LAMR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 206,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,974. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after buying an additional 688,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $17,064,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

