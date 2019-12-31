Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSE:LTS-PA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS-PA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.07, 35,511 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:LTS-PA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Its Independent Advisory and Brokerage Services segment offers advisory and securities brokerage services for clients, including advisor managed accounts, general securities, mutual funds, and variable and fixed annuities; brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution; products comprising insurance, non-traded real estate investment trusts, and unit trusts; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.